ASSOCIATE – MODELING CENTER

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) is pleased to announce the opening of a new Associate position in its Modeling Center and invites all eligible applicants to apply. The ICCT is an award-winning, independent, global, non-profit research organization dedicated to providing data-driven research to support effective policy-making designed to reduce the health and environmental impacts of transportation activity around the world. The ICCT offers a mission-driven and culturally diverse workplace where intelligence, flexibility, transparency, and good humor are highly valued. Join our team of more than 50 talented researchers with offices in Washington D.C., San Francisco, Berlin and Beijing.

The ICCT seeks a highly motivated and committed person who will contribute their intellectual curiosity and resourcefulness toward research that will shape the climate and health outcomes of the global transportation sector. This position provides an opportunity to work at the intersection of government policy, vehicle technology, climate, air quality, health, and economics.

The ideal candidate will hold a degree in environmental or energy topics; possess a combination of strong programming, data analysis, and writing skills; and demonstrate interest in solving our most pressing global health and environmental challenges.

Position responsibilities

Perform high-quality quantitative research to inform the development of local, regional, and national policies addressing the climate and health effects of transportation, particularly on-road vehicles;

Develop and apply computer-based models and perform quantitative analyses of datasets;

Author and co-author reports, journal articles, briefings, blogs, and other publications;

Analyze and make contributions to the technical and scientific literature;

Prepare presentations and present findings in public and private forums, including workshops, conferences, webinars, and policymaker briefings;

Engage with external stakeholders including government officials, policymakers, NGOs, academic experts, or industry stakeholders;

Review other colleagues’ work as well as consultants’ work on projects.

Qualifications

M.S. or Ph.D. (or Bachelor of Science degree, with 2-4 years relevant experience) in engineering, science, transportation, or related field;

Demonstrated interest or experience researching the climate, energy, and/or health impacts of the transportation sector, including on-road vehicles;

Demonstrated proficiency with at least one programming language for data analysis, such as Python, R, Matlab, or similar; experience with version-control software such as Git is a plus;

Proven experience with data manipulation, critical analysis, visualization, and interpretation;

Strong interpersonal and English communication skills, both written and verbal; reading and writing proficiency in a second language preferred;

Experience working in teams and a collaborative research environment.

Position details

This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $66,500 (DC) or $73,150 (SF). Depending on the start date and the evolving situation with COVID-19, the position may start out as a fully remote position. The position will be based in our San Francisco or Washington, DC office after the offices reopen and allowing sufficient lead time. We offer a competitive salary plus an excellent benefits package, including group health, a 401(k) with 7% employer contribution, transportation subsidy, and other benefits.

How to apply

To apply, please send (1) your cover letter describing your interest, qualifications, and earliest available start date; (2) resume; (3) a research paper or technical analysis primarily written by the applicant; (4) a sample of your programming and data analysis skills, such as a Jupyter notebook, Git repository, or commented code sample; (5) contact information for three professional contacts.

Send your full application (all documents as attachments) to <a with a subject line of “Associate – Modeling Center.” Incomplete submissions or submissions with spelling or grammar errors will be given low priority. The position is open immediately and will remain open until the posting is removed from our website at theicct.org/jobs. No calls, no follow-up emails, and no recruiters, please. Equal opportunity employer.

