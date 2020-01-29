29 Gennaio 2020
ASSISTED DYING

(agenparl) – london mer 29 gennaio 2020

Latest Bill

This Bill
is being prepared for publication.

Latest news on the Assisted Dying Bill [HL]

First reading took place on 28 January. This stage is a formality that signals the start of the Bill’s journey through the Lords.

Second reading – the general debate on all aspects of the Bill – is yet to be scheduled.

Summary of the Assisted Dying Bill [HL]
A bill to enable competent adults who are terminally ill to be provided at their request with specified assistance to end their own life; and for connected purposes

Related information


Guide to the passage of a Bill

Find out what happens at each stage of a Public Bill’s journey through Parliament
with the Passage of a Bill guide.


When does a Bill become law?

Explanation of what happens after Bills have been passed, and when laws may change.

Fonte/Source: http://services.parliament.uk/bills/2019-20/assisteddying.html

