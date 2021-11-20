(AGENPARL) – sab 20 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/20/2021 06:31 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols will visit Tegucigalpa, Honduras from Sunday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 23, 2021. In Tegucigalpa, he will meet with Honduran Government leaders, National Electoral Council leadership, as well as representatives of Honduran civil society and the business community. Through these engagements, Assistant Secretary Nichols will relay U.S. support for Honduras’ democratic institutions and encourage the peaceful, transparent conduct of free and fair national elections on November 28. USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mileydi Guilarte, will join Assistant Secretary Nichols on the trip.

