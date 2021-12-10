(AGENPARL) – ven 10 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on December 11-16. The delegation will include Deputy Assistant Secretary Kara McDonald, of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and other senior State Department officials.

While in the region, the delegation will participate in the U.S.-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership Dialogue and the U.S.-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue. These discussions, along with bilateral meetings with senior government officials, will further our close cooperation on bilateral and regional issues including regional security, human rights, and trade.

Assistant Secretary Lu and Deputy Assistant Secretary McDonald will also engage with members of civil society. As part of that engagement, and as Senior Official for the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Deputy Assistant Secretary McDonald will meet with representatives of the Jewish community to demonstrate solidarity in the face of rising global antisemitism and to discuss ways to work together to counter it.

