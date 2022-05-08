(AGENPARL) – dom 08 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison will travel to Switzerland May 9-11 for consultations on a wide range of U.S. priorities in the United Nations, including global health, health security, human rights, and preventing sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment.

In Geneva, Assistant Secretary Sison will co-host with her UK counterpart a meeting of the Geneva Group on UN reform. She will also meet with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros to discuss the U.S. commitment to strengthening the health workforce and global health security at the WHO, including through sustainable financing and progress on reforms. Ahead of the World Health Assembly, Assistant Secretary Sison will also meet with the Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Nicole Su. She will meet with UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Special Representative of the Secretary-General Mami Mizutori to discuss the agency’s work on climate action, food security, and global health. She will meet with International Organization for Migration Director General António Vitorino to discuss migration issues worldwide, including in the Americas. In addition, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the U.S. candidate for Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union. Following meetings in Geneva, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet with Swiss officials in Bern to discuss shared interests at the United Nations.

