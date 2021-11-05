(AGENPARL) – ven 05 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Tokyo, Japan, from November 7-10, and to Seoul, the Republic of Korea, from November 10-12. During his visits, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will meet with senior government officials to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to our allies as we work together to tackle the most serious global challenges of the 21st Century. Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will also emphasize the importance of bilateral and trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and the ROK to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

