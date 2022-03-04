(AGENPARL) – ven 04 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/04/2022 03:36 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols will travel to Santiago, Chile March 7-9. Assistant Secretary Nichols will meet with senior government officials and representatives from the incoming Boric administration to reinforce U.S.-Chilean cooperation on democracy and democratic institutions, regional migration, climate action, and our joint commitment to human rights throughout the Americas. Assistant Secretary Nichols will meet with Pinera administration officials to thank them for their governance. Assistant Secretary Nichols also plans to meet with the American Chamber of Commerce to discuss economic recovery due to multiple challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

