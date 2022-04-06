(AGENPARL) – mer 06 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica P. Medina will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, April 7-9 to meet with officials from United States Indo-Pacific Command and the United States Coast Guard to discuss their work combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. In addition, she will visit the Hawai‘i Institute for Marine Biology to learn more about its research on climate change and marine wildlife conservation and meet with Hawaiian community leaders and nongovernmental organizations working to preserve unique island ecosystems.

