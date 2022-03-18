(AGENPARL) – ven 18 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/18/2022 02:56 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Assistant Secretary Monica P. Medina will travel to Costa Rica, March 20-23, to join Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez in discussions on the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor (CMAR). The Assistant Secretary will also engage on important conservation efforts and advocate for further action to preserve nature on land and in the ocean.

From March 23-25, Assistant Secretary Medina will travel to Mexico to reinforce our bilateral relationship on a range of environmental issues, including marine conservation, plastic pollution, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. She will also meet with women in STEM fields from industry, academia, and civil society, and discuss space cooperation with representatives of the Mexican Space Agency.

