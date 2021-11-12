(AGENPARL) – ven 12 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to Malé, Maldives and Kathmandu, Nepal. Assistant Secretary Lu will arrive in Malé on November 15 for meetings with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel, other senior government officials, and civil society leaders. He will then travel to Kathmandu on November 17 for meetings with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and government leaders.

