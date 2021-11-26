(AGENPARL) – ven 26 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/26/2021 01:27 PM EST

Karen Donfried, Assistant SecretaryBureau of European and Eurasian Affairs

Via Teleconference

MR ICE: Thank you very much, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. Good morning and welcome to this call previewing Secretary Blinken’s upcoming trip to Latvia and Sweden, which we announced officially just this morning.

At this point, it is my pleasure to welcome the Assistant Secretary for the Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Dr. Karen Donfried, who will be your briefer today. To start us off, the assistant secretary is going to give an overview of the trip and then we will take a few of your questions.

And with that, I’d now like to turn it over to Assistant Secretary Donfried to kick us off.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY DONFRIED: Thanks so much, J.T. And welcome to everyone on the call. I’m impressed that you’re all joining us on this day after Thanksgiving, and I hope you had a wonderful celebration yesterday.

As you all know, on Monday the Secretary will first travel to Riga, Latvia, and he will meet there with Latvia’s president, Latvia’s prime minister, as well as the foreign minister. This will give the Secretary the chance to strengthen our bilateral ties and also discuss our commitment to European and Baltic security. A key focus will be how we can work together in responding to challenges like Belarus and Russia, and other topics such as economic cooperation and Holocaust issues.

While in Riga, the Secretary will participate in the NATO foreign ministerial, where he will reiterate the United States’s steadfast commitment to NATO and to our solemn Article 5 commitment. I expect ministers will discuss the important opportunities and challenges the alliance faces, in particular, Russia’s large and unusual troop movements near Ukraine. We’ll also work to update NATO’s Strategic Concept by next summer’s summit, review the lessons learned from Afghanistan, consult on effective arms control, and other regional security matters.

Secretary Blinken will engage with Secretary-General Stoltenberg to underscore the importance of strengthening transatlantic unity and working together with allies to address the range of challenges in today’s threat environment – from support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression to strategic competition to transnational threats like malicious cyber activities and the security impact of climate change.

On December 1, the Secretary will continue on to Stockholm to attend the OSCE Ministerial Council and meet with Swedish officials there. He will reaffirm his support for a strong bilateral relationship with Sweden and explore ways to achieve shared objectives on climate change, human rights, and the transatlantic security relationship. The meeting will be an opportunity for the United States to underscore our support for Sweden in its role as OSCE chairperson-in-office.

We will also reiterate our support for OSCE’s comprehensive concept of security that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity among states and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms within states – concepts that are fundamental for regional prosperity and peace.

At the OSCE meeting, the ministers will discuss concerns about the Europe Eurasia region security environment and the need to strengthen all three dimensions of security – political/military, economic/environmental, and human.

The Secretary will raise specific concerns once again highlighting Russia’s ongoing aggression in eastern Ukraine and occupation of both Ukrainian and Georgian sovereign territory, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and events both in and emanating from Belarus.

He will call on participating states to rebuild military transparency through focused negotiations in 2022 to update the OSCE’s Vienna document – an initiative that has the support of all NATO Allies and many other OSCE participating states.

The Secretary will emphasize and defend the role of civil society and independent media in helping assure respect for democratic principles, of government, human rights, and rule of law in the region. He will also reiterate the importance of holding the 2022 Human Dimension Implementation Meeting – the largest human rights conference in Europe – which Russia blocked from taking place earlier this year.

With that, let me now hand it back over to J.T. to facilitate your questions. Thanks so much.

QUESTION: Hi, thanks very much. Assistant Secretary Donfried, can you tell us whether Secretary Blinken has plans to have any bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov while in Sweden?

And then second, can you give us a bit more of an indication about what it is this time that you’re seeing in terms of the Russian troop movements? You described them as unusual. We understand the U.S. concern this time around is much greater than it had been previously when there were similar troop movements and buildups in past months, so what is it about this time that’s so much more concerning than it has been in the past? Thank you.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY DONFRIED: Thanks so much for those questions. On the first question about whether the Secretary will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, I don’t have anything to announce for you on that now, so stay tuned on those bilateral meetings that will happen in Riga and Stockholm.

On the question about Ukraine, you’re absolutely right that we have expressed our concern about what is happening on Russia’s border with Ukraine because of these unusual military maneuvers that we have been seeing. This has been a year where in the spring, in March and April, we also saw a buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border; then, of course, you had the Zapad military exercise, and now again we’re seeing these unusual military maneuvers. We are always very concerned when we see any unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine.

I can’t speak to Russia’s intentions here, and that is why we are monitoring the region as closely as we are. And for that reason, we are also continuing to consult closely with Ukraine and also with other partners as well as our allies on this issue, and if we see any escalatory or aggressive action – and this has been true in the past as well – it is of great concern to us. So we are watching with care what is happening there. We see the Secretary’s travel next week as a very good opportunity for him to assess this together with our Allies at NATO and many of our partners at the OSCE.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY DONFRIED: Thanks so much, Francesco. So when I say large and unusual, I mean, this is what we’ve been tracking over recent weeks. And the reason we take those kinds of unusual maneuvers seriously is because I certainly remember – I’m sure we all remember – what happened in 2014. We saw Russia illegally annex part of Ukraine’s sovereign territory when it occupied Crimea, and since that, we have seen ongoing violence in eastern Ukraine. So whenever we see something out of the ordinary, we are concerned, and this is why we’ve been talking with allies and partners over recent weeks and why we want to continue this conversation at NATO.

And to your question about NATO could do, this will be the topic of conversation when the Secretary is together with his NATO Allies next week. And I don’t want to prejudge what’ll come out of those conversations, but I know that we see this as an important opportunity for the alliance to show its cohesion and unity at this particular moment.

And then my second question is: This morning, President Zelenskyy said that a group of Russians and Ukrainians are planning a coup in Ukraine next week, early December. Does the United States agree with that assessment based on the intelligence you guys have seen that that planning is underway?

Thank you.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY DONFRIED: Hey, Kylie, thanks for both those questions. On your question about sharing intelligence, of course, we on a regular basis share intelligence with our NATO Allies, but I don’t have any specific announcements about intelligence we’re sharing at this time, and as you know, we don’t normally tend to talk about things like intelligence-sharing.

Your comment on what we heard this morning from President Zelenskyy – I mean, I can assure you we’re aware of the statements that were made this morning. We are in touch with the Ukrainian Government to discuss this further, and we’re working to obtain additional information. So that’s where we are right now. We are just engaging with our Ukrainian partners on this. And I think you’re aware that there will be a meeting on both Ukraine and Georgia next week during the NATO foreign ministerial, and that will give us another opportunity also to engage with our Ukrainian partners on this.

QUESTION: Hell, thank you. Happy Thanksgiving. Dr. Donfried, I have two questions. One of them is: We interviewed the Lithuanian foreign minister the other day, and he said at next week’s NATO summit the alliance should find answers to two key questions that I thought that I would put to you. One is how to deter Russia, and the other one is how to bolster NATO’s borders. What concrete proposals does the United States have to achieve those two points, for example?

And then my second one is – and I hope you don’t refer me to Pentagon to this because I’m actually asking about wider U.S. policy – I’m wondering if this recent escalation with Russia is prompting the U.S. to more seriously consider deploying permanent troops in NATO’s eastern flank. One might think the easier would be Poland. There has already – there has already been an agreement between Poland and the previous administration about this. Is the U.S. thinking more seriously to do that given the recent escalation? Thank you.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY DONFRIED: Sure, thanks so much. And I think I actually heard three questions there. One is about how does NATO deter Russia, one is how might NATO bolster its eastern borders, and then this question about deploying permanent troops to NATO’s eastern flank.

So I think that there are various ways to deter Russia, but in a NATO context, the ability of NATO to show allied cohesion when we perceive threats in the European and Euro-Atlantic neighborhood is a fundamental strength the United States has. The fact that we have countries that are allies that share fundamental values with us, share a similar threat perception and come together to meet those threats is something that we all know President Biden and the administration value deeply. So I think the alliance coming together and talking about these security threats and challenges is a key part of any deterrence strategy.

The second question about how do we bolster NATO’s borders – as you know, we have been doing this for seven years now. Enhanced forward presence is a key part of that. There are many other elements of it as well. And I do think this is a conversation we continually have at NATO, which is: Does our – is our force posture aligned with the threats that we perceive? And I’m going to put a plug in here for NATO’s Strategic Concept, which is a slightly longer-term project. But we will be having a serious conversation about that strategic concept when foreign ministers meet next week in the run-up to NATO’s summit next June in Madrid. And it’s really about posturing the alliance for the 21st century and making sure that we are deployed in a way that meets today’s challenges.

And this relates directly to your last question about permanent troops on NATO’s eastern flank. As you know, the way we talk about our force posture on NATO’s eastern flank is we talk about a persistent presence, and that is where we are today. There is a global force posture review underway, and I will refer you to the Pentagon for that. But to my knowledge, there are no announcements that we are poised to make about a permanent U.S. presence on NATO’s eastern flank.

And I will say I had the opportunity to participate in the Bucharest Nine ministerial a few weeks ago, and that was a really wonderful opportunity for me representing the Secretary and the administration to hear directly from our eastern flank allies about their perception of the threat. And I will say I think those eastern flank allies very much appreciate enhanced forward presence that NATO has deployed, and I do think we will continue to revisit and evaluate how we are postured on NATO’s eastern borders. So thanks.

QUESTION: Hi, everyone. Hi, Assistant Secretary; thank you for doing this. So I understand that you may be reluctant to speak about contingency plans and options, but we hear a lot about this just diplomatic side of things, and it’s beneficial to us to kind of hear from you even just what the options are for the United States as far as taking action, whether as a deterrent or sort of forward-leaning against Russian aggression. And so if you could talk about – are sanctions an option? I’m not saying – we’re not asking today, like, you’re going to impose sanctions. Obviously, you can’t go that far, but can you tell us: Are you sanctions on the table? Is providing military support or stepping up diplomatic efforts, which you have talked about, those kinds of things? I mean, if you could just sort of kind of kick through some of the options that you do have, that would be helpful, and whether or not we might see any deliverables as far as Riga in terms of collective action against Russian aggression or in support of Ukraine. Either of those things would be very helpful. Thank you.

