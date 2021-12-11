(AGENPARL) – sab 11 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/11/2021 11:59 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Dr. Karen Donfried will travel to Kyiv, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia December 13-15 to meet with senior government officials to discuss Russia’s military buildup and to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Assistant Secretary Donfried will emphasize that we can make diplomatic progress on ending the conflict in the Donbas through implementation of the Minsk agreements in support of the Normandy Format.

Dr. Donfried will then travel to Brussels, Belgium December 15-16 to consult with NATO Allies and EU partners on efforts to pursue a diplomatic solution.

