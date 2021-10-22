(AGENPARL) – ven 22 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Dr. Karen Donfried, will travel to Stockholm, Sweden October 25-26 to meet with senior government officials to discuss the bilateral relationship and cooperation in regional and global issues.

Assistant Secretary Donfried will then travel to Tallinn, Estonia October 26-27 to participate in the Bucharest 9 Foreign Ministerial meeting, and to meet with senior Estonian officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional security, and strengthening democratic values and institutions.

She will then travel to Oslo, Norway, October 27-28 to meet senior leaders in the new Norwegian government and discuss the strong, positive U.S.-Norwegian relationship as well as a range of bilateral and global issues, including the climate crisis, security, and non-proliferation.

Assistant Secretary Donfried will then travel to Rome, Italy, October 28 to November 1, where she will support the U.S. delegation that will be participating in the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

