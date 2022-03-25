(AGENPARL) – ven 25 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/25/2022 07:22 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried will travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 28, where she will meet with Danish, Faroese, and Greenlandic government officials and parliamentary leaders. The Assistant Secretary will underscore the longstanding and close U.S.-Kingdom of Denmark bilateral relationship, which is based on a range of shared values including our security cooperation and our mutual support for the people of Ukraine against Putin’s unjustified and unprovoked war. Dr. Donfried will also meet with members of the Danish think tank and business communities to share perspectives on the impacts of Putin’s war of choice.

Assistant Secretary Donfried will then travel on March 29 to Prague, the Czech Republic, where she will meet with Czech government officials and civil society and industry leaders. The Assistant Secretary will lead the U.S. delegation’s participation in the U.S.-Czech Strategic Dialogue, reaffirming our deep and longstanding partnership. She will also thank the Czech government and people for their generosity and unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.

On March 30, Dr. Donfried will travel to Bratislava, Slovakia, to attend the Bucharest Nine Ministerial on March 31, and to discuss transatlantic relations with representatives from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. She will also meet with senior Slovak government officials to discuss our ongoing strong support for Ukraine.

