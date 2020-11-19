ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL MAKAN DELRAHIM DELIVERS REMARKS AT VIRTUAL MOU SIGNING CEREMONY WITH KOREAN PROSECUTION SERVICE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), gio 19 novembre 2020 It is with great pleasure that I sign this Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Department of Justice alongside my good friend, Prosecutor General Yoon. Enhancing the ties between our agencies has been an important priority for me during my tenure as Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division. While only a few years ago we knew comparatively little about one another, our relationship has quickly blossomed into a strong and enduring friendship. I am extremely pleased that we have succeeded in developing important and lasting ties between our agencies, as underscored by our signing of this Memorandum of Understanding today.

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/assistant-attorney-general-makan-delrahim-delivers-remarks-virtual-mou-signing-ceremony