ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC DREIBAND SENDS LETTER TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY MARYLAND EXECUTIVES EXPRESSING FIRST AMENDMENT CONCERNS REGARDING COUNTY ORDERS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), gio 11 giugno 2020 The Justice Department today announced that Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Eric Dreiband sent a letter to Montgomery County Maryland executives expressing First Amendment concerns regarding county orders. The letter urges County Executive Elrich and the County Council to ensure that the county’s executive orders and enforcement of them respect both the right of residents to assemble and practice their faith.

