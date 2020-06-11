venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
Breaking News

IL PREMIO TEMPLETON A FRANCIS COLLINS, SCIENZIATO E CREDENTE

ON THE OCCASION OF RUSSIA DAY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

ON THE OCCASION OF RUSSIA DAY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

ON THE OCCASION OF RUSSIA DAY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

WARNING: HOAX EMAILS PURPORTING TO BE FROM OLAF

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DR. JAMES DOBSON OF FAMILY TALK WITH…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DR. JAMES DOBSON OF FAMILY TALK WITH…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH DR. JAMES DOBSON OF FAMILY TALK WITH…

REVENGE ARSONIST WHO MURDERED EIGHT IN A HOUSE FIRE IS JAILED FOR…

NEW YORK FED RELEASES UPDATED NOTICE OF INTEREST (NOI) FOR THE MUNICIPAL…

Agenparl

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC DREIBAND SENDS LETTER TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY MARYLAND EXECUTIVES EXPRESSING FIRST AMENDMENT CONCERNS REGARDING COUNTY ORDERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), gio 11 giugno 2020 The Justice Department today announced that Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Eric Dreiband sent a letter to Montgomery County Maryland executives expressing First Amendment concerns regarding county orders. The letter urges County Executive Elrich and the County Council to ensure that the county’s executive orders and enforcement of them respect both the right of residents to assemble and practice their faith.

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/assistant-attorney-general-eric-dreiband-sends-letter-montgomery-county-maryland-executives

Post collegati

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC DREIBAND SENDS LETTER TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY MARYLAND EXECUTIVES EXPRESSING FIRST AMENDMENT CONCERNS REGARDING COUNTY ORDERS

Redazione

SES-MOD–01023 – OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

GAO-20-384, DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT: HIRING HAS INCREASED BUT ACTIONS NEEDED TO ASSESS RETENTION, TRAINING, AND REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION EFFORTS, JUNE 11, 2020

Redazione

GAO-20-467, AMERICAN SAMOA: ECONOMIC TRENDS, STATUS OF THE TUNA CANNING INDUSTRY, AND STAKEHOLDERS’ VIEWS ON MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES, JUNE 11, 2020

Redazione

SERIES: BOGZ1FAA, OTHER FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS, MONEY MARKET FUNDS, INSURANCE COMPANIES, AND PENSION FUNDS; CAPITAL AND RESERVES (FSIS), FLOW

Redazione

SERIES: BOGZ1FLA, PERSONAL SECTOR; COMMERCIAL, MULTIFAMILY, AND FARM MORTGAGES; LIABILITY, LEVEL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More