ASSEMBLY PATTERN OF MULTICOMPONENT SUPRAMOLECULAR OLEOGEL COMPOSED OF CERAMIDE AND LECITHIN IN SUNFLOWER OIL: SELF-ASSEMBLY OR SELF-SORTING?

giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
Agenparl

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

Ceramide (CER) is a novel food-grade organogelator with beneficial health effects. Lecithin (LEC) is not an effective gelator, however, it may alter the crystal morphology of the host gelator in multicomponent system. In this paper, LEC and CER were mixed at various molar ratios in sunflower oil leading to different gelation behavior. It was interesting since in this multicomponent system, gels formed when there was more less-effective gelator (LEC), while gels hardly formed when there was more effective gelator (CER). This drew our attention since there might not be only one kind of assembly mode between LEC and CER. A comprehensive rhelogical investigation was conducted. It was found that, at specific ratios (6L4Cand 5L5C), strong gels (G’>1.0×105 Pa) formed with superior oil binding capacity (up to 99.84%). In the meanwhile, these gels exhibited higher tolerance level to permanent deformation than the mono-component gel. However, weak gels were observed off the optimal ratio (8L2C, 7L3C, 4L6C and 3L7C). The crystal morphology of gels drastically changed with the change of gelators proportion. Short needle-like crystals and small rosette crystals were observed in 6L4C and 5L5C, respectively, while other samples exhibited spherulite-shaped crystals (8L2C,7L3C, 4L6C, and 3L7C), which differed from any of the mono-component gel structures (10L0C and 0L10C). Results from differential scanning calorimetry and polarized light microscopy suggested that the macroscopic properties are determined by the morphology and distribution of crystals rather than the crystallinity of the matrix. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy results indicated the presence of van der Waals forces and the formation of hydrogen bonding between the phosphate of the LEC and the amide group of CER. Results above indicated that LEC and CER co-assembled at a molar ratio of 6:4, and the redundant LEC or CER in other ratios self-sorted to combined with the co-assembled fibers by lateral association, leading to potentially different underlying microstructures. These multi-component supramolecular oleogels with high tunability may further broaden their applicability in various healthy lipid-based product formats.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/NI3MCGvXtKc/D0FO00635A

