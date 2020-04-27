ASPIDOSPERMA-TYPE ALKALOID DIMER AS A CANDIDATE FOR INHIBITION OF MICROGLIAL ACTIVATION

Twelve undescribed bisindole alkaloids, tabernaemontines A–L, were simultaneously isolated from leaves of Tabernaemontana bovina and their structures elucidated by spectroscopic methods. All alkaloids consist of two Aspidosperma-type units with various intramolecular linkages. Especially, tabernaemontines A–D were assembled through C-3/14′ with large angle strain, whilst tabernaemontines E–K adopted preferential conformation. Tabernaemontine L was assembled via a C-14/10′ connection. Tabernaemontines F, K and L showed good inhibition of microglial activation. As a representative of Aspidosperma-type dimers, the P38 MAPK activation inhibition property of tabernaemontine F was tested. The promising results revealed this compound as a potential candidate in the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases.