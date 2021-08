(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/13/2021 12:00 PM EDT

Aslihan Bulut has been appointed as Law Librarian of Congress after serving in that position in an acting capacity for almost five months. Since 2019, Bulut served as the deputy law librarian for collections at the Law Library of Congress, where she oversaw the Global Legal Collections Directorate in establishing priorities, design, launch, and execution […]

