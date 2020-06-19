(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), ven 19 giugno 2020
Campus Only
In celebration of Pride Month, a panel of Puget Sound LGBTQN+ identifying alumni share their experience with work, career development, finding professional support networks; and offer advice on bringing your authentic self to the workplace. Open to all Logger students and alumni in the LGBTQN+ community and allies.
Can’t join the live event? Send your questions to Then watch for the recording at pugetsound.edu/askalogger.
