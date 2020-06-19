venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE VIRTUAL COPENHAGEN DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

ASK A LOGGER PANEL | CAREER Q&AMP;A LGBTQN+ ALUMS

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), ven 19 giugno 2020

Campus Only

In celebration of Pride Month, a panel of Puget Sound LGBTQN+ identifying alumni share their experience with work, career development, finding professional support networks; and offer advice on bringing your authentic self to the workplace. Open to all Logger students and alumni in the LGBTQN+ community and allies.

Can’t join the live event? Send your questions to Then watch for the recording at pugetsound.edu/askalogger.









Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/ask-a-logger-panel-career-qa-lgbtqn-alums/2020-06-24/

