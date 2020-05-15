(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), ven 15 maggio 2020

Fri, 22 May 2020 – 11am

Loggers talk about their career paths, share advice, and answer your questions! Kayla Ramos is a Computer Science and Japanese Language and Culture major from the class of 2019. Kayla will talk about her work as a Software Engineer for Infoblox in Tacoma, then take Q&A from the audience. Join us!

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/ask-a-logger-career-qa-with-kayla-ramos-19/2020-05-22/