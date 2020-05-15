venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
Breaking News

NEW YORK FED RELEASES NOTICE OF INTEREST FOR THE MUNICIPAL LIQUIDITY FACILITY

FASE2, SALVINI: SI CHIEDE DI RIAPRIRE MA CI SONO PROBLEMI DI EFFICIENZA

RECOVERY FUND, BONAFè (PD): SALVINI E MELONI CONTRO IL PIANO DI RICOSTRUZIONE…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 15, 2020

UE,BENIFEI (PD): SU PIANO RIPRESA IL PARLAMENTO EUROPEO è CON L’ITALIA, LEGA…

FIRST SHIPMENT OF U.S. OIL TO BELARUS

FIRST SHIPMENT OF U.S. OIL TO BELARUS

FIRST SHIPMENT OF U.S. OIL TO BELARUS

ROMANO: CIAMPI (PD), DOPO IGNOBILE FAKE NEWS SALVINI E CENTRODESTRA DIFENDONO ANCORA…

BOSSO. PD, GRANDE ARTISTA ESEMPIO DI UMANITà. DICHIARAZIONE DEI DEPUTATI PD COMMISSIONE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ASK A LOGGER | CAREER Q&AMP;A WITH KAYLA RAMOS ’19

ASK A LOGGER | CAREER Q&AMP;A WITH KAYLA RAMOS ’19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), ven 15 maggio 2020

Fri, 22 May 2020 – 11am

Loggers talk about their career paths, share advice, and answer your questions! Kayla Ramos is a Computer Science and Japanese Language and Culture major from the class of 2019. Kayla will talk about her work as a Software Engineer for Infoblox in Tacoma, then take Q&A from the audience. Join us!

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/ask-a-logger-career-qa-with-kayla-ramos-19/2020-05-22/

Post collegati

ASK A LOGGER | CAREER Q&AMP;A WITH KAYLA RAMOS ’19

Redazione

JUNIOR CELLO RECITAL: ELIOTT WELLS

Redazione

ANNUAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEESâOPEN BUSINESS MEETING

Redazione

ASK A LOGGER | NAVIGATING TODAY’S JOB MARKET WITH TOM PERRY ’98

Redazione

LAST DAY TO DROP WITH AN AUTOMATIC âWâ (SUMMER TERM I)

Redazione

VIRTUAL CONCERT: HUNTER HAYES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More