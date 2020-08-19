ASIRT INVESTIGATING COLLISION – 29 AVENUE N.E.

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 19 agosto 2020

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a vehicle believed to be carrying stolen property from a residence was involved in a collision.

Around 1:30 p.m., yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, officers received a call of suspicious activity taking place at residence in the 200 block of 29 Avenue N.E. The caller believed two men were loading stolen property into a black convertible from inside the home.

When an officer arrived on scene, one of the suspects got into the suspect vehicle and fled the area at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Shortly after the officer pulled over and stopped pursuing the suspect vehicle, the suspect crashed into a nearby community centre, causing major structural damage.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

No use of force was used by the officer during this incident, however the nature of injuries sustained by the suspect deemed it appropriate to inform the Director of Law Enforcement who subsequently directed ASIRT to investigate.

“Excessive speed and disregard for the safety of others by the driver of this vehicle could have resulted in significant injury to members of the public,” says Ryan Ayliffe, Superintendent of the CPS Operational Support Division. “The investigation into the activities leading up to the suspects leaving the scene continues by CPS and we recognize the importance of ASIRT’s role in assessing the actions of our officers.”