ASC virtual career fair draws more than 50 employers

Fri, 05/29/2020 – 09:24

Jeffery Cole

Fri, 05/29/2020 – 09:24

The school year may be over, but Alfred State College (ASC) is still helping students and recent grads to find those all-important job and internship opportunities.

The college recently held a virtual career fair for its Alfred and Wellsville campuses, as well as the Northland campus in Buffalo. Altogether, the event brought in 52 employers to interact and network with students in an online setting.

Just like with the virtual career fairs that took place in March, this event was held on the platform JobLink. Through this tool, employers log in and initiate the ability to live chat. Students then log in, view the available employers, and initiate a chat.

While Alfred State doesn’t typically hold career fairs after the spring semester has ended, this event was created “to provide a connection between students and employers at a time when both groups might have a better idea of what their status is,” according to Elaine Morsman, director of Alfred State’s Career Development Center.

“March was so full of upheaval,” she said. “Employers and students were dealing with a lot of change and uncertainty.”

In addition to providing valuable networking opportunities between employers and students, registration to the virtual career fair also offered full access to the End of Spring 2020 Resume Book, and to the RSVP student resumes. These resources included more than 100 resumes for employers to access prior to the virtual career fair. The resume book will be accessible to registered employers through the end of July.

“We are grateful to the employers who participated and welcome job/internship postings from employers seeking to connect with our talented students and graduates,” Morsman said.

Job posting is free via JobLink. To access this platform, visit www.AlfredState.edu/Career-Development-Office and find the JobLink tab.