domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
AS TEMPERATURES RISE, TOXIC ALGAE BLOOMS PAINT FLORIDA COAST RED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), dom 19 luglio 2020 For the past 14 months, various sections of Florida’s Gulf Coast have been at the mercy of a toxic red tide, caused by an abnormal concentration of a microscopic algae called Karenia brevis. The economic and environmental effects of a red tide are always devastating, and alarmingly, climate change may mean Florida’s future consists of longer and more frequent red tides (Salon).


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/usfresearchnews/~3/NYhjhdN4ijY/

