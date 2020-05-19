AS MANY AS 737 PERSONS ARE USING MOBILE PHONE APPLICATION FOR REMOTE MONITORING OF COMPULSORY HOME QUARANTINE

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 19 maggio 2020 As many as 737 persons are now using the mobile phone application that is designed to monitor persons in compulsory home quarantine, a staff member of the duty centre of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic said at an online press conference held on Tuesday.

