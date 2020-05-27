AS BUSINESSES REOPEN, IT’S CRUCIAL WE WEAR MASKS, SAFELY DISTANCE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 maggio 2020 (University of California – San Diego) In a perspective piece published today in the journal Science, UC San Diego experts describe in detail the growing evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, can be spread by asymptomatic people via aerosols — a reality that deeply underscores the ongoing importance of regular widespread testing, wearing masks and physical distancing to reduce the spread of the virus.

