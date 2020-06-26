ARYL DECHLORINATION AND DEFLUORINATION WITH AN ORGANIC SUPER-PHOTOREDUCTANT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 26 giugno 2020
Photochem. Photobiol. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0PP00127A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0PP00127A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Felix Glaser, Christopher B. Larsen, Christoph Kerzig, Oliver S. Wenger
Photoexcitation of tetrakis(dimethylamino)ethylene (TDAE) provides an exceptionally strong stoichiometric reductant, able to perform very demanding dehalogenations.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Photoexcitation of tetrakis(dimethylamino)ethylene (TDAE) provides an exceptionally strong stoichiometric reductant, able to perform very demanding dehalogenations.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PP/~3/DGbNYVTQs2E/D0PP00127A