venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Breaking News

FOREIGN MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING BULGARIAN AMBASSADOR

SUDAN, QUASI 2 MILIARDI DI AIUTI PER RICOSTRUIRE IL PAESE

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO AZZOLINA IN 7A COMMISSIONE

VITALIZI: CALABRIA (FI), TEMA IMPORTANTE MA NON SIA ALTRA ARMA DISTRAZIONE

​​​​​USTICA. DELRIO: NOSTRO IMPEGNO IN OGNI SEDE PER ACCERTAMENTO VERITà

GIUSTIZIA: GIORGIS, BENE GARANTE, ORA RIFORMA ORDINAMENTO PENITENZIARIO

BRASILE. LA PASTORALE DELLA SALUTE ACCANTO AL PERSONALE SANITARIO CONTRO IL COVID19

GERMANIA. ASSISTERE LE FAMIGLIE, MISSIONE ESSENZIALE DELLA CHIESA AI RIFUGIATI

NEWS STORY: LORD-LIEUTENANT OF BUCKINGHAMSHIRE: 26 JUNE 2020

DL RILANCIO: PEZZOPANE (PD), PROROGATA AL 31 LUGLIO CERTIFICAZIONE AZIENDE PER DANNI…

Agenparl

ARYL DECHLORINATION AND DEFLUORINATION WITH AN ORGANIC SUPER-PHOTOREDUCTANT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 26 giugno 2020

Photochem. Photobiol. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0PP00127A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Felix Glaser, Christopher B. Larsen, Christoph Kerzig, Oliver S. Wenger
Photoexcitation of tetrakis(dimethylamino)ethylene (TDAE) provides an exceptionally strong stoichiometric reductant, able to perform very demanding dehalogenations.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PP/~3/DGbNYVTQs2E/D0PP00127A

Post collegati

MULTIDIMENSIONAL PROTEIN CHARACTERISATION USING MICROFLUIDIC POST-COLUMN ANALYSIS

Redazione

NATURE OF FLUORINE INTERACTIONS IN ‘WHEEL AND AXLE’ TOPOLOGY BASED HEXA-COORDINATED SN(IV)-PORPHYRINS: AN EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL ANALYSIS

Redazione

ON THE INTERFACE CRYSTALLOGRAPHY OF HEAT INDUCED SELF-WELDED TIO2 NANOFIBERS GROWN BY ORIENTED ATTACHMENT

Redazione

UNDERSTANDING THE MECHANISM AND REACTIVITY OF PD-CATALYZED C–P BOND METATHESIS OF ARYL PHOSPHINES: A COMPUTATIONAL STUDY

Redazione

ARYL DECHLORINATION AND DEFLUORINATION WITH AN ORGANIC SUPER-PHOTOREDUCTANT

Redazione

FOREIGN MINISTER BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING BULGARIAN AMBASSADOR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More