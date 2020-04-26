ARTS IN THE TIME OF CORONAVIRUS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), dom 26 aprile 2020

Artists, performers and cultural practitioners with a project that can be created in the time of social distancing are invited to apply for a share of the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF).

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said the arts community has been hit hard by the restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Applications are now open for RADF grants of up to $10,000 and City of the Arts Hero Project grants of up to $25,000 for projects that start after 1 August 2020.

“The arts and artists contribute greatly to the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of Cairns and they are needed more than ever in 2020,” Cr Manning said.

“As a Council that aims to become the Arts and Cultural Capital of Northern Australia, it is important we provide leadership and continuity in the delivery of cultural services.

“Thousands of people participated in the 2018/19 RADF program, including 208 paid artists and cultural workers, more than 5000 participants in workshops and projects, 375 volunteers, and an audience of 30,460 for the funded projects.

“We hope to see great results again in 2020 despite the difficulties.”

Arts and cultural activities that demonstrate a professional standard of work and contribute to the vitality and diversity of the arts industry in the Cairns region may be eligible for financial assistance.

The RADF program is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Cairns Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland. Arts and cultural organisations, groups and individuals are eligible to apply to the Cairns RADF program.

RADF has helped hundreds of local projects to get off the ground, and RADF funding has a flow on effect across a number of business areas like fabricators, designers, photographers, and publishers.

Each year more than 500,000 people engage with RADF projects across Queensland, ranging from public art installations, to local festivals and arts and cultural workshops, either as practitioners, participants or audience members.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government was proud to continue its RADF partnership with local governments with an investment of $2.08 million, through Arts Queensland, for the 2019-20 fund.

“This investment supports the delivery of hundreds of arts experiences and professional development opportunities across the state,” Ms Enoch said.

“Projects funded through RADF provide pathways for learning, contribute to the creation of jobs, foster creativity and boost cultural tourism.”

Full application guidelines can be found on Council’s website at www.cairns.qld.gov.au/online/grants. Applications for Major Round Two and the City of the Arts Hero Project close at 5pm on Friday 25 May 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/radf-grant-funding4