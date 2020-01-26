26 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SCHOOLS ENCOURAGED TO OPEN UP SPORTS FACILITIES ALL YEAR ROUND

LAUNCH OF SAFER STREETS FUND

ASSISTANT SECRETARY SCHENKER’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL AND OMAN

ASSISTANT SECRETARY SCHENKER’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL AND OMAN

THIS WEEK IN IRAN POLICY

THIS WEEK IN IRAN POLICY

CS: MISE, ATTENZIONE ALLE FATTURE INGANNEVOLI PER REGISTRAZIONE MARCHI

IL PAPA: L’OSPITALITà APPARTIENE ALLA TRADIZIONE CRISTIANA, APRIAMOCI AL BENE DI TUTTI

PRINCE WILLIAM IS APPOINTED LORD HIGH COMMISSIONER TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF…

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

Home » ARTIST-LED GUIDED TOUR OF BROKEN BODY
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

ARTIST-LED GUIDED TOUR OF BROKEN BODY

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (Ontario Canada), dom 26 gennaio 2020

Event Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Broken Body
Gerard Pas
Curated by James Patten

January 10 – February 22, 2020
Artist-led exhibition tour: Thursday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Join artist Gerard Pas for a guided tour of his solo exhibition Broken Body. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome!

London artist Gerard Pas has been a pioneer of disability arts in Canada since the 1970s. He is among the first generation of international artists who expressed their identities as disabled people in order to challenge prevailing attitudes and stereotypes. Pas’ self-reflective performances, photographs, sculptures, and paintings are informed by the radical political activism of the 1960s and motivated by the frustration of being culturally and socially marginalized because of his atrophied leg, which was the result of having polio as a child. Pas fought back with profound, moving works informed by the conflicting traditions of Modernism and Realism particularly in his native Holland. At the same time, he realized that both aesthetic movements were dependent on idealization, rationalism, and depersonalization. Modernism’s seductive claim to “pure form”, as represented by Piet Mondrian and Gerrit Rietveld, whose Red and Blue Chair, 1918–1923, was the basis of Pas’ bathetic wheeled version, was in striking contrast to his own more complex and nuanced lived experience.

More information: https://mcintoshgallery.ca/

Image: Gerard Pas, Un Autre Faux Pas (detail), 1978. Performance documentation courtesy of Tobey Anderson.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/mcintosh-gallery/2020-02/artist-led-guided-tour-of.html

Related posts

STAYING MOTIVATED IN GRADUATE SCHOOL

Redazione

ARTIST-LED GUIDED TOUR OF BROKEN BODY

Redazione

STUDIO RECITAL: RACHEL MALLON (VOICE)

Redazione

: PRODUCER PRICE INDICES FOR SERVICES, Q4 2019

Redazione

: EXPORT OF SALMON, WEEK 8 2020

Redazione

: LABOUR FORCE SURVEY, SEASONALLY-ADJUSTED FIGURES, DECEMBER 2019

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More