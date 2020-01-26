(AGENPARL) – London (Ontario Canada), dom 26 gennaio 2020

Event Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Broken Body

Gerard Pas

Curated by James Patten

January 10 – February 22, 2020

Artist-led exhibition tour: Thursday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Join artist Gerard Pas for a guided tour of his solo exhibition Broken Body. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome!

London artist Gerard Pas has been a pioneer of disability arts in Canada since the 1970s. He is among the first generation of international artists who expressed their identities as disabled people in order to challenge prevailing attitudes and stereotypes. Pas’ self-reflective performances, photographs, sculptures, and paintings are informed by the radical political activism of the 1960s and motivated by the frustration of being culturally and socially marginalized because of his atrophied leg, which was the result of having polio as a child. Pas fought back with profound, moving works informed by the conflicting traditions of Modernism and Realism particularly in his native Holland. At the same time, he realized that both aesthetic movements were dependent on idealization, rationalism, and depersonalization. Modernism’s seductive claim to “pure form”, as represented by Piet Mondrian and Gerrit Rietveld, whose Red and Blue Chair, 1918–1923, was the basis of Pas’ bathetic wheeled version, was in striking contrast to his own more complex and nuanced lived experience.

More information: https://mcintoshgallery.ca/

Image: Gerard Pas, Un Autre Faux Pas (detail), 1978. Performance documentation courtesy of Tobey Anderson.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/mcintosh-gallery/2020-02/artist-led-guided-tour-of.html