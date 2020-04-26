lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, CONFERENZA STAMPA DI GIUSEPPE CONTE SULLA ‘FASE2’

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI A CEI: STUDIEREMO PROTOCOLLO PER CONSENTIRE PARTECIPAZIONE FEDELI A CELEBRAZIONI…

CORONAVIRUS, BONETTI: IN SICUREZZA VISITE A MUSEI E NON CELEBRARE FUNZIONE RELIGIOSA?…

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: RIPARTIRE IN SICUREZZA MA RIPARTIRE, ITALIANI NON POSSONO ASPETTARE

MESSE ANCORA SENZA POPOLO: I VESCOVI ITALIANI CONTRO LA DECISIONE DEL GOVERNO

CORONAVIRUS, CEI: IL DISACCORDO DEI VESCOVI SUL DECRETO “FASE2”

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: DELUSIONE E SCONCERTO DA CONFERENZA STAMPA CONTE

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: FASE2, LA CONVIVENZA COL VIRUS

CORONAVIRUS, OGGI DATO PIU’ BASSO DI DECESSI DA MARZO

CORONAVIRUS, VERSO RIAPERTURA CIBO ASPORTO, ATTIVITA’ MOTORIA INDIVIDUALE, VISITE PARENTI

Agenparl

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND UK NATIONAL SECURITY: POLICY CONSIDERATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, dom 26 aprile 2020

Artificial intelligence is both an opportunity and a challenge for the UK intelligence community.
Download the paper here (PDF)

RUSI was commissioned by GCHQ to conduct an independent research study into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for national security purposes. The aim of this project is to establish an independent evidence base to inform future policy development regarding national security uses of AI. The findings are based on in-depth consultation with stakeholders from across the UK national security community, law enforcement agencies, private sector companies, academic and legal experts, and civil society representatives. This was complemented by a targeted review of existing literature on the topic of AI and national security. 

The research has found that AI offers numerous opportunities for the UK national security community to improve efficiency and effectiveness of existing processes. AI methods can rapidly derive insights from large, disparate datasets and identify connections that would otherwise go unnoticed by human operators. However, in the context of national security and the powers given to UK intelligence agencies, use of AI could give rise to additional privacy and human rights considerations which would need to be assessed within the existing legal and regulatory framework. For this reason, enhanced policy and guidance is needed to ensure the privacy and human rights implications of national security uses of AI are reviewed on an ongoing basis as new analysis methods are applied to data. 

BANNER IMAGE: Courtesy of putilov_denis / Adobe Stock

Fonte/Source: https://rusi.org/publication/occasional-papers/artificial-intelligence-and-uk-national-security-policy-considerations

Post collegati

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND UK NATIONAL SECURITY: POLICY CONSIDERATIONS

Redazione

UN TETTO VERDE PER L’OPEN 011 UTILIZZANDO L’ACQUA DELLE PIOGGE

Redazione

AHLI BANK ANNOUNCES THAT INVESTORS RELATION CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE HELD ON 27 APRIL 2020

Redazione

THE AGM OF EZDAN HOLDING ENDORSES ITEMS ON ITS AGENDA

Redazione

BALADNA ANNOUNCES ADDING ONE ITEM TO ITS BOARD MEETING AGENDA

Redazione

GENERAL INSURANCE ANNOUNCES THAT INVESTORS RELATION CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE HELD ON 5 MAY 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More