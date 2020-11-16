ARTICLE – APPLY FOR 2021 EDITION OF THE CHARLEMAGNE YOUTH PRIZE

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 16 novembre 2020

The European Parliament and the International Charlemagne Prize Foundation in Aachen award the Charlemagne Youth Prize every year to projects by young people with a strong EU dimension. Applications for 2021 are open until 1 February 2021.

The prize

The three winning projects will be chosen from 27 projects nominated by national juries in each EU country. The first prize is €7,500, second prize €5,000 and third prize €2,500. If the situation allows it, representatives of all 27 national winning projects will be invited to Aachen, Germany, in May 2021 where the award ceremony will take place.

The rules

Projects must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Promote European and international understanding

Foster the development of a shared sense of European identity and integration

Serve as a role model for young people living in Europe

Offer practical examples of Europeans living together as one community

