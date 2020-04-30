giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
Breaking News

DEF 2020: AVVIATO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

CORONAVIRUS: EXTENDED DEADLINE TO EQUIP PLANES WITH SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY

MERCOLEDì 29 APRILE 2020 – 211ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

CORONAVIRUS IN SUDAFRICA. I RISCHI PER MIGRANTI E ABITANTI DELLE TOWNSHIP

NUOVI SBARCHI A LAMPEDUSA. IL SINDACO CHIEDE NAVE HOTSPOT PER UN’ACCOGLIENZA SICURA

FROM THE SEA TO THE DOOR: NEW GRANT SCHEME TO SUPPORT SEAFOOD…

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS О.KRAVCHENKO WITH…

RECOVERED APPEAL: BURGESS BUSINESS PARK, PARKHOUSE STREET, LONDON SE5 7TJ (REF: –…

DEF 2020: AVVIO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

INSPECTION REPORT PUBLISHED: ANNUAL INSPECTION OF ‘ADULTS AT RISK IN IMMIGRATION DETENTION’…

Agenparl

ARTERIES RESPOND IN OPPOSITE WAYS FOR MALES AND FEMALES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (University of California – Davis Health) A protein known to expand blood vessels — key to controlling conditions like high blood pressure — actually has different functions in males and females, new UC Davis Health research shows. Conducted using arterial cells from mice, the study is the first to identify sex-based distinctions in how the protein — Kv2.1 — works.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/uoc–ari042820.php

Post collegati

VENATORX PHARMACEUTICALS AND GARDP PARTNER TO DEVELOP NEW ANTIBIOTIC

Redazione

ULTRA-PRECISION NANO-SENSOR COULD DETECT IRON DISORDERS

Redazione

P&AMP;I CLUBS’ CO-OPERATION ‘HELPS SHIPPING TO BE SUSTAINABLE’

Redazione

ARTERIES RESPOND IN OPPOSITE WAYS FOR MALES AND FEMALES

Redazione

TUNING INTO DOLPHIN CHATTER COULD BOOST CONSERVATION EFFORTS

Redazione

HEAT-FRIENDLY MICROBES PROVIDE EFFICIENT WAY TO BIODEGRADE PLASTIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More