ARTERIES RESPOND IN OPPOSITE WAYS FOR MALES AND FEMALES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (University of California – Davis Health) A protein known to expand blood vessels — key to controlling conditions like high blood pressure — actually has different functions in males and females, new UC Davis Health research shows. Conducted using arterial cells from mice, the study is the first to identify sex-based distinctions in how the protein — Kv2.1 — works.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/uoc–ari042820.php