ART NOW! PRESENTS: WAYNE DUNKLEY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), mar 25 agosto 2020

Event Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Join us as the Art Now! Speakers’ Series welcomes Wayne Dunkley for an online lecture.

As a graduate of Ryerson University and the University of Toronto, Dunkley has worked in both commercial and art photography. He was awarded the Paul D. Fleck award for Innovation in the Arts from the Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity and a commission from the Banff New Media Institute. He has worked as a consultant on interactive storytelling and digital strategy with the National Film Board and served as a panelist and advisor for the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, Royal Ontario Museum and the Dak’Art Biennale of Contemporary African Art. Dunkley’s practice includes photography, digital media & storytelling, cultural mediation, lectures and workshop facilitation. He is also a trained voice actor. Wayne has lived and worked in Montreal, Edmonton and San Francisco, and currently resides in Toronto.

image credit: Wayne Dunkley, #whatdoyoufeelwhen.

The Art Now Speakers’ Series is a component of ongoing academic offerings in the Department of Visual Arts at Western University. The Fall 2020 Art Now Speakers’ Series will be offered online, via Zoom Webinar.

Links to attend the session and a full list of speakers can be found on the Department of Visual Arts Website at: https://www.uwo.ca/visarts/speakers.html All lectures are free and open to the public, attendance is capped at 500.

This series is generously supported by The Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/visual-arts/2020-10/10AN-Wayne-Dunkley.html