ART NOW! PRESENTS: RICHARD IBGHY & MARILOU LEMMENS

Event Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Join us as the Art Now! Speakers’ Series welcomes Richard Ibghy & Marilou Lemmens for an online lecture. Co-presented with the McIntosh Gallery.

Richard Ibghy & Marilou Lemmens live and work in Durham-Sud, Quebec, Canada. Most recently, their work was presented in solo exhibitions at the Bemis Center for Contemorary Arts, Omaha (2019), VOLT, Visningsrommet USF Gallery, Bergen (2019), the Audian Gallery, SFU Galleries (2018), Agnes Etherington Art Centre (2017), Jane Lombard Gallery, New York (2017), Owens Art Gallery (2017), the International Studio & Curatorial Program, New York (2016), YYZ Artists’ Outlet (2016), Esker Foundation (2016), Leonard & Bina Ellen Art Gallery (2016), VOX (2014), Trinity Square Video (2014), and Monte Vista Projects, Los Angeles (2012). They have participated in a number of group exhibitions including the 1st Fiskars Biennale, Finland (2019), Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (2018), Columbus Museum of Art (2018), 2nd OFF-Biennale, Budapest (2017), Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery (2017), XIII Bienal de Cuenca, Ecuador (2016), Blackwood Gallery (2016), Art Gallery of Guelph (2016), Postmasters Gallery (2016), 14th Istanbul Biennial (2015), La Biennale de Montréal (2014), Manif d’art 7: Quebec City Biennial (2014), Henie Onstad Kunstsenter, Høvikodden, Norway (2013), Centre for Contemporary Arts, Glasgow (2012) and 10th Sharjah Biennial (2011). Richard Ibghy and Marilou Lemmens have published four artist’s books and their writings have been published in books, catalogues and magazines. A comprehensive monograph about their practice as well as a book dedicated to one of their works, The Prophets, will be published in 2020. They have been awarded the Prix Giverny Capital in 2019 and the Research Fellowship of the Grantham Foundation for the Arts and the Environment in 2020.

image credit: Richard Ibghy & Marilou Lemmens, Banding Young Eastern Loggerhead Shrikes in the Carden Alvar, from the series The Violence of Care, 2019, HD Video. Production Still.

The Art Now Speakers’ Series is a component of ongoing academic offerings in the Department of Visual Arts at Western University. The Fall 2020 Art Now Speakers’ Series will be offered online, via Zoom Webinar.

Links to attend the session and a full list of speakers can be found on the Department of Visual Arts Website at: https://www.uwo.ca/visarts/speakers.html All lectures are free and open to the public, attendance is capped at 500.

This series is generously supported by The Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the McIntosh Gallery.

