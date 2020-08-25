ART NOW! PRESENTS: KATIE BETHUNE-LEAMEN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), mar 25 agosto 2020

Event Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Join us as the Art Now! Speakers’ Series welcomes Katie Bethune-Leamen for an online lecture.

Katie Bethune-Leamen is a visual artist currently living in Toronto, Canada–the traditional territory of nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples. Bethune-Leamen works in sculpture and installation. Recent solo exhibitions include: La douche écossaise (Susan Hobbs Gallery, Toronto), Tom Selleck. Orchid mantis. Hats. (Gold-hatted, high-bouncing lover.) Also hats. (University of Waterloo Art Gallery), Shiny, Object, Person. (Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto, CA); group exhibitions at: Aldea (Bergen, NO), MOCA Tucson (USA), Thames-Side Gallery (London, UK); residencies with: Nordic Artists Centre (Dale, NO), Banff Centre for the Arts, Canada Council for the Arts Paris Residency (Cité Internationale des Arts), and Fogo Island Arts. In 2020 she received an Ontario Arts Council Chalmers Fellowship Grant to research histories of the 16th c. aesthetic of the ‘grotesque,’ and the historical Parisian theatre of gore, horror, and schlock, Le Théâtre du Grand-Guignol. Recent writing on her work has appeared in Artforum, C Magazine, Border Crossings, and Peripheral Review. She received her BFA from Concordia University and her MFA from the University of Guelph.

image credit: K. Bethune-Leamen, studio view, Oct. 2019.

The Art Now Speakers’ Series is a component of ongoing academic offerings in the Department of Visual Arts at Western University. The Fall 2020 Art Now Speakers’ Series will be offered online, via Zoom Webinar.

Links to attend the session and a full list of speakers can be found on the Department of Visual Arts Website at: https://www.uwo.ca/visarts/speakers.html All lectures are free and open to the public, attendance is capped at 500.

This series is generously supported by The Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the McIntosh Gallery.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/visual-arts/2020-10/10AN-Bethune-Leamen.html