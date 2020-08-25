ART NOW! PRESENTS: GERMAINE KOH

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), mar 25 agosto 2020

Event Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Join us as the Art Now! Speakers’ Series welcomes Germaine Koh for an online lecture.

Germaine Koh (http://germainekoh.com) is an internationally active artist and curator based in Vancouver, on the ancestral territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. Her work adapts familiar objects to create situations that look at the significance of everyday actions and common spaces, and which encourage connections between people, technology, and natural systems. Her current projects include Home Made Home (http://homemadehome.ca), an initiative to build and advocate for alternative forms of housing, and League (http://league-league.org), a participatory project using play as a form of creative practice. From 2018 to 2020 she was the City of Vancouver’s first Engineering Artist in Residence, and beginning in 2021 she is scheduled to be the next Koerner Distinguished Artist in Residence at the University of British Columbia. Her exhibition history includes the BALTIC Centre, Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, Para/Site Art Space, Frankfurter Kunstverein, The Power Plant, The British Museum, the Contemporary Art Gallery in Vancouver, Plug In ICA, Art Gallery of Ontario, and the Liverpool, Sydney and Montreal biennials. She has received the Shadbolt Foundation VIVA Award and been shortlisted for the Sobey Art Award.

image credit: Germaine Koh, Fallow, at Charles H. Scott Gallery, Vancouver, 2009. Photo by Ian Verchere.





The Art Now Speakers’ Series is a component of ongoing academic offerings in the Department of Visual Arts at Western University. The Fall 2020 Art Now Speakers’ Series will be offered online, via Zoom Webinar.

Links to attend the session and a full list of speakers can be found on the Department of Visual Arts Website at: https://www.uwo.ca/visarts/speakers.html All lectures are free and open to the public, attendance is capped at 500.

This series is generously supported by The Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the McIntosh Gallery.

