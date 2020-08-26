mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
ART NOW! PRESENTS: CHRISTINA BATTLE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), mer 26 agosto 2020

Event Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Join us as the Art Now! Speakers’ Series welcomes Adam Lauder and Mark Hayward for an online lecture, co-presented with the McIntosh Gallery.

Christina Battle (Edmonton, Canada) has a B.Sc. with specialization in Environmental Biology from the University of Alberta, a certificate in Film Studies from Ryerson University, an MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute, and a PhD in Art & Visual Culture from the Western University. Her artistic practice and research imagine how disaster could be utilized as a tactic for social change and as a tool for reimagining how dominant systems might radically shift. She has exhibited internationally in festivals and galleries as both artist and curator.

image credit: the view from here, large scale billboard series made for the Capture Photography Festival, Vancouver, curated by Jayne Wilkinson, 2019.

The Art Now Speakers’ Series is a component of ongoing academic offerings in the Department of Visual Arts at Western University. The Fall 2020 Art Now Speakers’ Series will be offered online, via Zoom Webinar.

Links to attend the session and a full list of speakers can be found on the Department of Visual Arts Website at: https://www.uwo.ca/visarts/speakers.html All lectures are free and open to the public, attendance is capped at 500.

This series is generously supported by The Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the McIntosh Gallery.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/visual-arts/2020-11/11-AN-ChristinaBattle.html

