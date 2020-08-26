ART NOW! PRESENTS: ADAM LAUDER AND MARK HAYWARD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), mer 26 agosto 2020

Event Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Join us as the Art Now! Speakers’ Series welcomes Adam Lauder and Mark Hayward for an online lecture, co-presented with the McIntosh Gallery.

Adam Lauder is a SSHRC postdoctoral fellow at York University in Toronto. He obtained a Ph.D. from the Graduate Department of Art at the University of Toronto in Fall 2016. His current research employs the non-aesthetics of Laruelle to study Canadian information art in the 1970s, as artists began exploring new scientific frameworks and modalities of “fiction.” He has contributed articles to scholarly journals including Amodern, Art Documentation, Canadian Journal of Communication, Future Anterior, Imaginations, Journal of Canadian Studies, Technoetic Arts, The Journal of Canadian Art History, TOPIA and Visual Resources. He edited H& IT ON (YYZ, 2012), and is the author of chapters appearing in Finding McLuhan (2015), The Logic of Nature, The Romance of Space (2010) as well as Byproduct: On the Excess of Embedded Art Practices (2010).

Mark Hayward is an Associate Professor in the Department of Communication Studies at York University in Toronto. His current research examines the history of mechanology, a science of machines first proposed in the 1930s, and its intersection with the contemporary developments in the study of information and communication technology. He has published scholarly articles in such journals as Cultural Studies, New Formations, SubStance, The Canadian Journal of Communication, Canadian Literature and Modern Italy.

image credit: Suzanne Duquet, PARR IX, 1976, oil, colored pencil on paper, 61 x 45.75 cm. Collection d’oeuvres d’art de l’UQAM (1992.30.9).

The Art Now Speakers’ Series is a component of ongoing academic offerings in the Department of Visual Arts at Western University. The Fall 2020 Art Now Speakers’ Series will be offered online, via Zoom Webinar.

Links to attend the session and a full list of speakers can be found on the Department of Visual Arts Website at: https://www.uwo.ca/visarts/speakers.html All lectures are free and open to the public, attendance is capped at 500.

This series is generously supported by The Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the McIntosh Gallery.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/visual-arts/2020-11/11-AN-LauderHayward.html