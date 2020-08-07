(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 07 agosto 2020

Today the Minister for Community Affairs and Sports, the Hon. Lovitta Foggo announced that young Bermudian artist JayLynn “Jay III” Hines is the latest recipient of the Bermuda Arts Council (BAC) Individual Grant Award.

Facilitated through funding from the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, the BAC awards grants throughout the year to assist Bermuda’s creative individuals in their artistic endeavours.

Minister Foggo said, “JayLynn is a young local star on the rise. She’s a singer, songwriter and recording engineer, and once she’s completed her certification, JayLynn will be equipped with industry-level knowledge about both studio and live music production. At the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs we are committed to supporting our young Bermudian talent, because they are the next generation of creative leaders and advocates of our unique culture and heritage. So, we are expecting great things from JayLynn in the years ahead and the Ministry and the BAC are so thrilled to do our part to help nurture this local talent.”

Ms. Phillips said, “In keeping with our principal objectives of developing and improving the knowledge, understanding, and practice of the Arts, as well as increasing the accessibility of the Arts in our community, the Bermuda Arts Council awards grants throughout the year to both individuals and organizations. JayLynn is passionate and dedicated to her craft, and BAC is pleased to award her this Individual Grant to assist in enhancing her expertise in audio production. Certification as an Avid Pro Tools Operator in Music Production will broaden her reach among industry professionals, and she is eager to use these high level skills to continue to ‘put Bermuda the map’”.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/art-grant