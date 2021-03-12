venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
ART AND ART HISTORY OPEN HOUSE

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), ven 12 marzo 2021

Tue, 23 Mar 2021 – 6pm

Please join us for a virtual social event where you can meet fellow majors, minors, and faculty members from the Department of Art and Art History. Prospective majors and minors are also welcome. Four faculty members will give brief presentations about their work.

Nate Clark, Adjunct Professor of Art 
Michelle Reynolds, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Digital Marketing Manager at Tacoma Art Museum
Rachel Silberstein, Visiting Assistant Professor of Art History
Jonathan Steele, Adjunct Professor of Art

Click here for Zoom link; you will need to log in with your Puget Sound credentials.

