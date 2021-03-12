(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), ven 12 marzo 2021
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 – 6pm
Please join us for a virtual social event where you can meet fellow majors, minors, and faculty members from the Department of Art and Art History. Prospective majors and minors are also welcome. Four faculty members will give brief presentations about their work.
Nate Clark, Adjunct Professor of Art
Michelle Reynolds, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Digital Marketing Manager at Tacoma Art Museum
Rachel Silberstein, Visiting Assistant Professor of Art History
Jonathan Steele, Adjunct Professor of Art
Click here for Zoom link; you will need to log in with your Puget Sound credentials.
Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/art-and-art-history-open-house/2021-03-23/