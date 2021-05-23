(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, dom 23 maggio 2021

Today’s arrival of Viking Cruises “Orion” signals the beginning of home-porting for Bermuda. Acting Minister of Transport, the Hon. Walter Roban said: “The sight of a cruise ship returning to our shores brings with it the promise of much needed economic activity. Many sectors depend on business from cruise passengers and crew and through the successful realization of homeporting for Bermuda, the Government has taken another important step to get Bermudians back to work.”