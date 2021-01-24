(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 24 gennaio 2021

Three men working for a London financial institution have been arrested by the National Crime Agency as part of an investigation into fraudulent Bounce Back Loan claims totalling £6 million.

Officers from the agency’s Complex Financial Crime Team apprehended two men – one 30-year old from Camden and 31-year-old from Mitcham – at their place of work. The third man, also aged 30, was arrested during a search of the address in Camden. Each was released following searches and interviews whilst enquiries continue.

The fraudulent claims are believed to have been made through the use of false data and documents.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the true extent of their activity and whether others are involved.

Gary Cathcart, Head of Financial Investigation at the NCA said: “Ensuring the integrity of the financial sector is a vital part of our work to tackle illicit finance. Professional enablers who use their specialist knowledge to facilitate criminal activity represent a significant threat, and the NCA will continue to work closely with our partners to target anyone involved in fraud.”

23 January 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/arrests-in-6m-bounce-back-loan-scam