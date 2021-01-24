domenica, Gennaio 24, 2021
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: 23 JANUARY 2021

IL PAPA NON PRESIEDERà LE PROSSIME CELEBRAZIONI PER IL RIPRESENTARSI DELLA SCIATALGIA

PUBBLICATO “DOCUMENTO DI KAMPALA” PER I 50 ANNI DEL SECAM

COLOMBIA, APPELLO DEL VESCOVO DI TUMACO A GRUPPI ARMATI PER FINE VIOLENZE

LA RISPOSTA ALLA PANDEMIA IN UN MONDO DISEGUALE

L’IMPEGNO DI UNICEF PER PROMUOVERE LA FIDUCIA NEI VACCINI

FISICHELLA: LA PAROLA NON LO SCRITTO è L’ESSENZA DELLA FEDE

GALLAGHER: LA DOTTRINA SOCIALE DELLA CHIESA E IL “GREEN NEW DEAL”

PANDEMIA ED ETICA DELLA COMUNICAZIONE

L’AUSTRALIA FIRMI IL TRATTATO CONTRO LE ARMI NUCLEARI

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ARRESTS IN £6M BOUNCE BACK LOAN SCAM

ARRESTS IN £6M BOUNCE BACK LOAN SCAM

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 24 gennaio 2021

Three men working for a London financial institution have been arrested by the National Crime Agency as part of an investigation into fraudulent Bounce Back Loan claims totalling £6 million.

Officers from the agency’s Complex Financial Crime Team apprehended two men – one 30-year old from Camden and 31-year-old from Mitcham – at their place of work. The third man, also aged 30, was arrested during a search of the address in Camden. Each was released following searches and interviews whilst enquiries continue.

The fraudulent claims are believed to have been made through the use of false data and documents.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the true extent of their activity and whether others are involved. 

Gary Cathcart, Head of Financial Investigation at the NCA said: “Ensuring the integrity of the financial sector is a vital part of our work to tackle illicit finance. Professional enablers who use their specialist knowledge to facilitate criminal activity represent a significant threat, and the NCA will continue to work closely with our partners to target anyone involved in fraud.”

23 January 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/arrests-in-6m-bounce-back-loan-scam

Post collegati

GASTROINTESTINAL SURGERY CAN BE A ‘CURE’ FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES FINDS NEW LONG-TERM STUDY

Redazione

ASTROMETRIC VERIFICATION OF CHANGES IN ACS/WFC SCALE AND SKEW

Redazione

SCIENTISTS SOLVE A 100-YEAR-OLD MYSTERY ABOUT CANCER

Redazione

FRIENDS ARE MOST VALUED IN CULTURES WHERE THEY MAY BE NEEDED MOST

Redazione

BETTER POST-SURGERY CARE WOULD DRAMATICALLY IMPROVE CANCER SURVIVAL

Redazione

COMPARISON OF THE EFFECT OF CONTINUOUS AND STANDARD INTERMITTENT BOLUS PARACETAMOL INFUSION ON PATENT DUCTUS ARTERIOSUS.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More