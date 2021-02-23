(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Arrest of Opposition Members in Georgia [ https://www.state.gov/arrest-of-opposition-members-in-georgia/ ] 02/23/2021 04:29 PM EST

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States is deeply troubled by the arrest of opposition leader Nika Melia and other members of the opposition in Georgia.

Polarizing rhetoric, force and aggression are not the solution to Georgias political differences. We call on all sides to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions and to engage in good faith negotiations to resolve the current political crisis.

The United States stands ready to support a democratic, secure, and prosperous Georgia.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this