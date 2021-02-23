martedì, Febbraio 23, 2021
Breaking News

ON THE CONFIRMATION OF AMBASSADOR LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD

ON THE CONFIRMATION OF AMBASSADOR LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD

ARREST OF OPPOSITION MEMBERS IN GEORGIA

ON THE CONFIRMATION OF AMBASSADOR LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD

ARREST OF OPPOSITION MEMBERS IN GEORGIA

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

CS_IL MINISTRO PATRIZIO BIANCHI HA INCONTRATO I RAPPRESENTANTI DELLA FONDAZIONE VITTORIO OCCORSIO

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH CABO VERDEAN MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND DEFENSE…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH POLISH FOREIGN MINISTER RAU

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

Agenparl

ARREST OF OPPOSITION MEMBERS IN GEORGIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Arrest of Opposition Members in Georgia [ https://www.state.gov/arrest-of-opposition-members-in-georgia/ ] 02/23/2021 04:29 PM EST
Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
The United States is deeply troubled by the arrest of opposition leader Nika Melia and other members of the opposition in Georgia.
Polarizing rhetoric, force and aggression are not the solution to Georgias political differences. We call on all sides to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions and to engage in good faith negotiations to resolve the current political crisis.
The United States stands ready to support a democratic, secure, and prosperous Georgia.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More