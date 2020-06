(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), sab 06 giugno 2020 Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights a discussion with CSAF and CMSAF on racial issues in the Air Force, and the latest updates and final changes to the Air Force Song. (Hosted by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James)



