Arnold Man Sentenced to 120 Years for Child Pornography

(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 22 dicembre 2018 St. Louis – Dennis M. Suellentrop, Jr., 38, Arnold, MO, was sentenced today to 120 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography. He appeared today in federal court before U.S. District Court Judge Catherine D. Perry.According to court documents, between August 19, 2016 and January 1, 2017, Suellentrop produced child pornography videos of an infant and possessed other images of child pornography.

Suellentrop pled guilty in September to seven counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. AUSA Rob Livergood handled the case for the United States Attorney’s Office.

