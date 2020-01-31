31 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER APPLYING FOR FEMA ASSISTANCE

DISASTER UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE AVAILABLE FOR EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS

EARTHQUAKE SAFETY FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

GET FEMA HELP AT DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS IN SIX MUNICIPALITIES

NEW EU VISA RULES – QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

SHARED NATIONAL CREDIT REVIEW FINDS RISK REMAINS ELEVATED IN LEVERAGED LOANS

BRIEFING WITH DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER TATYANA GOLIKOVA AND HEAD OF THE FEDERAL…

HAITI. NUGENT: LE PARTI SONO AD UN PASSO DALL’ACCORDO NAZIONALE

PRESIDENT SENT MESSAGE TO XI JINPING TO EXPRESS SYMPATHY AND SUPPORT TO CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE PRESIEDE RIUNIONE COMITATO OPERATIVO

Home » ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HELPS OPEN WOUNDED WARRIOR REHABILITATION CENTER IN REPUBLIC OF GEORGIA
Agenparl English Difesa Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HELPS OPEN WOUNDED WARRIOR REHABILITATION CENTER IN REPUBLIC OF GEORGIA

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), ven 31 gennaio 2020

TSEROVANI, Georgia — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) and U.S. Embassy in Georgia cut the ribbon on a 2,050 square-meter modernized wounded warrior rehabilitation center for the Georgian Armed Services, Jan. 27, 2020.

Valued at $4.5 million, the Maro Makashvili Wounded Warrior Rehabilitation Center provides Georgian soldiers with critical physical and occupational therapy, funded through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program and the Georgian government.

Amenities include an indoor adaptive sports gym, indoor basketball and volleyball courts, aqua therapy room with pool, a physical therapy room with a ceiling-mounted assistance track, various additional therapy rooms, and staff and administrative rooms.

The need for this facility stemmed, in part, from nearly two decades of support the Georgian Armed Forces has provided the United States, according to Elizabeth Rood, Chargé d’Affairs of the U.S. Embassy in Georgia at the time of the ceremony.

“The United States continues to fight shoulder to shoulder with our Georgian partners,” said Rood. “This [facility] is an impressive testament to Georgia’s commitment to advance peace and security at home and abroad.”

During the last eight years, the Republic of Georgia has sent more than troops to Afghanistan, 7,800 soldiers to Iraq, and provided additional support to missions in Mali and the Central African Republic.

“Strategic cooperation between the United States and Georgia has never been as strong as it is today,” said Georgia Minister of Defense Irakli Gharibashvili.

USACE oversaw the design and construction of the center through its Caucuses Field Office, a team located in Georgia that includes three of its own citizens, along with local Georgian contractor LCONS, LLC.

“Delivering this facility today serves as a landmark project in the continued partnership between the Georgian Government and the United States of America,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Milhorn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander.

“We stand solidly with our Georgian partners and are incredibly honored for the opportunity to provide expert engineering and construction solutions here and throughout the region.”

The rehabilitation center represents the latest in a series of projects the U.S. government is constructing for the region. In mid-January, USACE completed an $ school renovation for approximately 200 students of the Kveshi School, and also recently completed two fire, search and rescue stations in Armenia, with another two on the horizon.  

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2071542/army-corps-of-engineers-helps-open-wounded-warrior-rehabilitation-center-in-rep/

Related posts

ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HELPS OPEN WOUNDED WARRIOR REHABILITATION CENTER IN REPUBLIC OF GEORGIA

Redazione

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP GIVES STUDENT TEACHERS JUMPSTART ON CAREERS

Redazione

​MAN JAILED FOR GBH IN TOTTENHAM

Redazione

DNREC ACCEPTING WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT ON AGREEMENT AND PROPOSED CONSENT DECREE WITH MOUNTAIRE FARMS OF DELAWARE, INC.

Redazione

BRAZIL: FAIRS COUNTRY REPORT

Redazione

CENSORSHIP AND SELF-CENSORSHIP IN RUSSIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More