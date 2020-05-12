ARMY CORPS ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CHIEF’S REPORT FOR CIVIL WORKS BYRAM RIVER N.Y. BASIN FLOOD RISK MANAGEMENT FEASIBILITY STUDY

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 12 maggio 2020

NEW YORK —The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District announces that

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Chief of Engineers has signed a Chief’s Report for the Byram River Basin Flood Risk Management Feasibility Study— a key milestone for the proposed project.

The Chief’s Report will now undergo further review by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and Office of Management and Budget before formal submittal to Congress for authorization.

The plan calls for reducing the risk of damages from fluvial flooding to the Town of Greenwich, Connecticut and Village of Port Chester, New York.

The principal features of the plan include:

•Removing and replacing the two bridges that carry U.S. Route 1 over the Byram River in the Village of Port Chester, New York.



•The new bridges will be built within the same footprint at a higher elevation and without any piers that enter the floodway in order to reduce restrictions to river flow.

“Today’s announcement is a welcome step in seeing this critical project through to construction. As we face more frequent extreme weather events, robust flood risk reduction measures throughout Connecticut are absolutely necessary to save lives and protect property. I applaud the Town of Greenwich and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their efforts to reach this milestone, and I look forward to working with colleagues in Congress to get this project across the finish line.” Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

“The Byram River flooding issue has been a serious concern for homeowners and businesses alike in Greenwich for decades. The Byram River Basin Flood Risk Management Feasibility Study is an important milestone as we address the Byram River flooding which will better protect homeowners, businesses and the surrounding community. This plan will not only provide flood relief, but help efforts to restore the River’s habitat to a more natural environment and improve resiliency for future storms.” Said Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut.

“This Chief’s Report is a result of our teams working to achieve the next step leading to project implementation and represents tremendous work by our team and our partners at all levels of government.” said Col. Thomas D. Asbery, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District. “The recommended plan is strongly supported by the Town of Greenwich Connecticut and the New York State Department of Transportation. This plan is crucial for flood risk reduction measures for residents and business owners alike.”

The next step will be the approval of the Chief’s Report by the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works), after which it will be sent to Congress for authorization. Once authorized and funded, the project would move forward.

The Chief’s Report and associated documents are available at:

https://www.nan.usace.army.mil/Byram/

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2183025/army-corps-announces-signing-of-chiefs-report-for-civil-works-byram-river-ny-ba/