ARMY CORPS ANNOUNCES PHASED RE-OPENING OF CAMPGROUNDS AND MOUNTAIN BIKE SKILLS PARK AT RAYSTOWN LAKE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has announced the phased reopening approach of Raystown Lake campgrounds, the Mountain Bike Skills Park, and public restroom facilities that were closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The phased reopening approach in response to COVID-19 will begin with:



Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2202996/army-corps-announces-phased-re-opening-of-campgrounds-and-mountain-bike-skills/