(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), ven 22 febbraio 2019

COTABATO CITY, Feb. 22 (PIA) – Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) Commander Major General Cirilito Sobejana has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media following the recent twin explosion at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu and the lobbing of grenade inside a mosque at Barangay Talon-Talon in Zamboanga City.

In his official statement, Sobejana said that with the very volatile situation, there are some individuals who are circulating messages in the social media threatening the public of more bombings triggering fear among the populace.

“I am appealing for sobriety and request everyone to stop from spreading unverified stories and reports that could aggravate the current situations in the affected areas,” the commander said.

Sobejana said he had already directed all the units under his command to strictly heighten the alert level and secure all places of worship, public places, and areas of convergence.

“We will also further intensify our intelligence efforts and initiate pro-active security measures to thwart possible hostile plan,

“I urged everyone to be watchful and extra vigilant at all times. Peace and security is everybody’s responsibility. Hence, report to authorities any security related issues for the safety of everyone,” he added.

Sobejana said the Joint Task Force Central which he leads and the 6ID maintain its partnership with Local Government Units (LGU) to strengthen and ensure the safety and security of everyone.

“I should say that we are on top of the situation and we have enough forces to protect the people and secure the area,” he said.

Sobejana also called on the public to be united and cooperate with authorities to resolve any looming security threat.

“Rest assured that in public service, we are never above you, we are never below but always beside you,” he added. (PIA Cotabato City)

