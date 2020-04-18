(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 18 aprile 2020

For military shoppers who need to make a return but are hesitant to visit a store during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its return policy. All purchases made since March 16, 2020, are eligible for returns through July 1, 2020.

“While extensive preventive measures have been implemented at our stores to keep the military community safe, we understand that some shoppers may not feel comfortable going to a public place at this time,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Extending the return window gives military shoppers peace of mind.”

The extended return policy applies only to items purchased in brick-and-mortar Exchanges. Since items ordered online can be mailed back, there is no extended return policy for online orders.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2154122/army-air-force-exchange-service-extends-refund-policy-amid-covid-19-pandemic/