sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

17/04/2020 PACE REPRESENTATIVES WELCOME UKRAINE PRISONER EXCHANGE

HOW DOUNREAY IS RESPONDING TO CORONAVIRUS

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

THE UNITED STATES CONCERNED BY THREAT OF CYBER ATTACK AGAINST THE CZECH…

LA TESTIMONIANZA: IO MAMMA IN ATTESA E LE PAROLE DEL PAPA

TWENTY-SECOND PLENARY SESSION OF THE EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION BOARD

PAKISTAN : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR’S STATEMENT TO THE DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE, APRIL 2020

PRIME MINISTER MARIN INFORMS DIRECTOR-GENERAL OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION OF FINLAND’S…

Agenparl

ARMY & AIR FORCE EXCHANGE SERVICE EXTENDS REFUND POLICY AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 18 aprile 2020

DALLAS, Texas —

For military shoppers who need to make a return but are hesitant to visit a store during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its return policy. All purchases made since March 16, 2020, are eligible for returns through July 1, 2020.

“While extensive preventive measures have been implemented at our stores to keep the military community safe, we understand that some shoppers may not feel comfortable going to a public place at this time,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Extending the return window gives military shoppers peace of mind.”

The extended return policy applies only to items purchased in brick-and-mortar Exchanges. Since items ordered online can be mailed back, there is no extended return policy for online orders.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2154122/army-air-force-exchange-service-extends-refund-policy-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

Post collegati

17 APR 2020 – ANTONELLA BUNDU E DMITRIJ PALAGI (SINISTRA PROGETTO COMUNE): “PARTECIPATE, NON BASTA UNA PLENARIA”

Redazione

PARENTING DURING COVID-19

Redazione

ARMY & AIR FORCE EXCHANGE SERVICE EXTENDS REFUND POLICY AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

TAKE TIME TO THINK ABOUT YOUR FUTURE NEEDS FOR NATIONAL HEALTHCARE DECISIONS DAY

Redazione

LA NOUVELLE-ÉCOSSE ANNONCE UN QUATRIèME DéCèS ET 27 NOUVEAUX CAS DE COVID-19

Redazione

NOVA SCOTIA REPORTS FOURTH DEATH, TWENTY-SEVEN NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More